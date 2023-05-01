Crash in Marion County kills one man and seriously injuries three others

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 52-year-old man is dead and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Sliver Springs.

The man and his passenger were traveling west on State Road 40 Sunday night.

This is when they crossed the center line and hit a sedan headed the same direction.

The man’s passenger and the driver of the other car are in serious condition and transported to local hospitals.

The other vehicles 7-year-old passenger was also seriously injured and taken to Shands UF.

The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

All roads are open after being closed.

