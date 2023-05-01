Deadly crash in Gainesville causes lane closures

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th...
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th Avenue is being diverted to Northwest 98th Street.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash in Gainesville causes lane closures Monday morning. All eastbound lanes are closed at Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest 97th Blvd.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th Avenue is being diverted to Northwest 98th Street.

Deputies are on scene and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing story and will update when we have more information .

TRENDING: Crash in Marion County kills one man and seriously injuries three others

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson
One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson
The cold weather is gone and summer is here.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Full body workout outdoors