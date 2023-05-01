GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash in Gainesville causes lane closures Monday morning. All eastbound lanes are closed at Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest 97th Blvd.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th Avenue is being diverted to Northwest 98th Street.

Deputies are on scene and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing story and will update when we have more information .

