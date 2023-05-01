Deadly motorcycle crash on 39th Avenue in Gainesville blocks lanes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash in Gainesville caused lane closures Monday morning. All eastbound lanes were closed at Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest 97th Blvd.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 21-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on 39th Avenue when he hit the back of a box truck that was attempting to make a left turn. The motorcycle rider was killed.

Troopers say the rider was doing a “wheelie” when the crash happened.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th Avenue is being diverted to Northwest 98th Street. (WCJB)

