Deadly motorcycle crash on 39th Avenue in Gainesville blocks lanes

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews work to clear scene after deadly motorcycle crash
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews work to clear scene after deadly motorcycle crash(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash in Gainesville caused lane closures Monday morning. All eastbound lanes were closed at Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest 97th Blvd.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 21-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on 39th Avenue when he hit the back of a box truck that was attempting to make a left turn. The motorcycle rider was killed.

Troopers say the rider was doing a “wheelie” when the crash happened.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th...
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th Avenue is being diverted to Northwest 98th Street.(WCJB)

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th Avenue was diverted to Northwest 98th Street.

