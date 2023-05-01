Florida Senate passes eight-year term-limit measure for school-board members

The Florida Senate on Monday passed legislation that would lead to eight-year term limits for county school-board members.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Senate on Monday passed legislation that would lead to eight-year term limits for county school-board members.

Lawmakers last year passed a measure that included 12-year term limits for school-board members, but supporters of the bill now want to reduce the number to eight years.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo says shorter term limits will allow more people to run for office, much like in the legislature.

TRENDING: International Workers’ Day is being recognized in North Central Florida

“You know, I am in favor of term limits. I think since we do eight years, why not?”, said Sen. Passidomo.

The House passed the bill last month, which now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis. Critics of the proposal argue that term limits aren’t needed, as elections already give voters the opportunity to remove school board members from office.

