Gainesville man punches pregnant woman in stomach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is facing domestic battery charges against a pregnant woman.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Henri Hart, 40, on Sunday after he attacked a woman he knew to be four months pregnant.

Deputies say Hart and the victim were in the Holly Heights neighborhood when they got into an argument. Hart grabbed the victim by the neck and strangled her. The victim pulled him off of her and walked back to the tent where they were staying.

Hart then threatened the woman saying he would “break her jaw.” The victim said Hart punched her twice in the stomach and then twice in the face.

The victim was able to get away and call 911. She says Hart knew she was pregnant because he bought her pregnancy test and saw the results.

