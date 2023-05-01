Gator baseball team earns fifth sweep of the season vs Missouri, 8-7; Caglianone inches closer to HR record

Jac Caglianone with his 25th home run of the season
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team used this week to get back on track after being swept by South Carolina last weekend. Florida brought the brooms out as they sweep Missouri, 8-7 in the series finale.

Right from the start, it would be a good day for the Gators offense. In the bottom of the first inning, Wyatt Langford starts things off with his 10th homer of the season as Florida takes a early 1-0 lead. The (34-10) Gators scores two more runs in the second inning and Tyler Shelnut records his eighth RBI of the series off a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jac Caglianone steps up the plate and smashes his 25th home run of the season. He is two home runs away from passing Matt LaPorta and Langford (26) for the single season record. Caglianone also pitches three strong innings. He gave up one earned run off only two hits, two walks and rang up five batters. He earns a no-decision.

in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cade Kurland fires his 13th home run of the year and the Gators add two more runs to take a 8-3 lead into the eighth inning

The (24-19) Tigers made it a game where they put up four straight runs to cut the lead to 8-7. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan brought in closer Brandon Neely for the final two innings. Mizzou had the tying run on first. Neely ends the rally with his third strikeout of the afternoon. He earns his ninth save of the season.

O’Sullivan said about the sweep, “It means a lot. Obviously, any time you have a chance to sweep somebody you have to take advantage of it. I kind of had a feeling that this might be a nail-biter down to the end because a couple walks here, a hit by pitch, and one swing of the bat can change the complexion of the game because of the weather and the wind. It’s really good to see Wyatt get going again. He’s hitting almost .400. Neely came in and did an unbelievable job to close it out.”

The Gator baseball team hit the road to Jacksonville in another chapter of the Sunshine Showdown with Florida State. First pitch on Tuesday at 6pm.

