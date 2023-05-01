International Workers’ Day is being recognized in North Central Florida

By Alexus Goings
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While many Americans are familiar with ‘labor day’, “International Worker’s day” is being recognized here in North Central Florida

“International Worker’s Day or May Day for short, commemorates the labor movement of 1886 that led us to the workforce we have today.”

137 years ago, workers held the ‘Haymarket affair’ protest in Chicago. 3 years later, may-day was born to celebrate workers’ struggles and achievements.

40 hour work weeks, paid time off, holiday breaks, and social security are some of the benefits the labor movement achieved.

“Labor makes a difference, labor is the last batch of defense for those that don’t have another way to defend themselves,” said Lanny Mathis, the president of the North Central Florida labor council

Mathis said labor groups are still fighting for workers today.

We’ll fight back, we won’t give up. The rules for labor weren’t put in place to protect the workers from the bosses. Those rules were put into effect to protect the bosses from the workers. That will do good for everybody to remember that”

While European countries celebrate today with their festivities, Americans and Canadians will celebrate ‘Labor Day’ in September.

