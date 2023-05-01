Lake City Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old

Kenya Denson was last seen at 12:30 am today
Kenya Denson was last seen at 12:30 am today(LCPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City 14-year-old is missing.

Kenya Denson was last seen this morning around 12:30 am in Lake City.

According to the Lake City police, she was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

TRENDING: Deadly crash in Gainesville causes lane closures

Police do not know at this time where she is headed and believe that she could have run away.

If seen, call the police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Henri Hart, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man punches pregnant woman in stomach
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going eastbound on Northwest 39th...
Deadly crash in Gainesville causes lane closures
One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson
One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST