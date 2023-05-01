Lake City Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City 14-year-old is missing.

Kenya Denson was last seen this morning around 12:30 am in Lake City.

According to the Lake City police, she was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

TRENDING: Deadly crash in Gainesville causes lane closures

Police do not know at this time where she is headed and believe that she could have run away.

If seen, call the police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.