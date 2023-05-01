Ocala woman chases man with knife, pulls victim’s hair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is facing charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say she chased a man with a knife.

Deandra Horton, 25, was arrested on Friday after witnesses saw her chasing a man down the road with a knife.

The victim told deputies he got into an argument with Horton. She pulled out a knife used for chopping chicken and chased him.

She reportedly said to the victim, “I’m going to chop you up.”

Horton admitted to pulling the victim’s hair and chasing him but claimed she never had a knife.

She was charged with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

