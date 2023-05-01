One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ashley McClellan-Robinson teaches 5th grade at Stephen Foster Elementary.

“Fifth graders. They are interesting,” said Robinson. “They are ready to go to middle school. You’re still young enough to be close with them, but they also have that nice independence and they’re learning themselves and coming into their own”

She has been teaching for 7 years and her passion for the career comes from one thing, “The relationship with students. I really enjoy working with students and getting to know them on a personal level.”

That relationship is valued by her students who said her teaching style makes the tough subjects, like math, easier to understand.

“It makes hard questions look easy and fun. She makes us enjoy our lessons and day,” said student, Nehir Uzun.

“She lets us have extra recess sometimes. She lets us have parties. She’s nice” said student, Tyrone Calloway.

Along with making a difference in the classroom, in 2019, Mrs. Robinson founded a mentorship group for young girls called the Concrete Rose Foundation. “We do a lot of different workshops. Bullying prevention, etiquette workshops, we go to college tours. We’re actually going on a college tour this summer where the girls are going to tour three HBCUs in Georgia.”

Mrs. Robinson even has a Concrete Rose in her 5th-grade class. “The three years that I knew her I made a big change.” said student, Jameyah Curry. I’m nicer, and I explain myself more and I talk more” said Jameyah Curry.

So whether it is in the classroom or through mentorship, Mrs. Robinson is building confidence in the next generation.

