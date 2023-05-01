One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson

One Class at a Time: Ashley McClellan-Robinson
By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ashley McClellan-Robinson teaches 5th grade at Stephen Foster Elementary.

“Fifth graders. They are interesting,” said Robinson. “They are ready to go to middle school. You’re still young enough to be close with them, but they also have that nice independence and they’re learning themselves and coming into their own”

She has been teaching for 7 years and her passion for the career comes from one thing, “The relationship with students. I really enjoy working with students and getting to know them on a personal level.”

That relationship is valued by her students who said her teaching style makes the tough subjects, like math, easier to understand.

“It makes hard questions look easy and fun. She makes us enjoy our lessons and day,” said student, Nehir Uzun.

“She lets us have extra recess sometimes. She lets us have parties. She’s nice” said student, Tyrone Calloway.

Along with making a difference in the classroom, in 2019, Mrs. Robinson founded a mentorship group for young girls called the Concrete Rose Foundation. “We do a lot of different workshops. Bullying prevention, etiquette workshops, we go to college tours. We’re actually going on a college tour this summer where the girls are going to tour three HBCUs in Georgia.”

Mrs. Robinson even has a Concrete Rose in her 5th-grade class. “The three years that I knew her I made a big change.” said student, Jameyah Curry. I’m nicer, and I explain myself more and I talk more” said Jameyah Curry.

So whether it is in the classroom or through mentorship, Mrs. Robinson is building confidence in the next generation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Students at Irby Elementary join the celebration
Alachua elementary school celebrates 30th anniversary
Two Alachua County students are being recognized as Sunshine State Scholars
Students from around north central Florida recognized as Sunshine State Scholars
School board members during a workshop on April 11, 2023
Alachua County school board members discuss the fate of magnet programs
One Class at a Time: Michael Loffredo
One Class at a Time: Michael Loffredo