Russell Report: The SEC is looking for a solution to fans storming the field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Have you heard? The SEC is not happy with fans storming the field or the court and a committee has been put together to try to come with some answers to the problem. Let’s start with this; I’m not a big fan of storming the field; I was almost trampled in Knoxville when Tennessee fans stormed the field after beating Florida in football and it was a pretty frightening experience. Not that anyone is truly out to hurt anyone but when that many people are running around with alcohol and other things involved, it can get pretty chaotic.

And think about it. What if something really bad did happen? You think the SEC wants that kind of publicity? And in some recent incidents of fans rushing the field, there have been some ugly encounters with home team fans and visiting players. What if a scenario like that escalated to punches being thrown and fans and/or players being hurt? The league knows what could happen, and the first answer was to fine schools that allow this but with the millions and millions of dollars flowing to the SEC nowadays, a 100 thousand dollar fine is chicken feed. Fans don’t storm the field after routine wins, they do it after big, meaningful and emotional wins and athletic directors will gladly pony up a measly 100 grand or so for big program wins that keep the fan bases happy.

One deterrent being tossed around is to take away a home game. Let’s say Georgia is playing at Auburn, the SEC’s oldest rivalry, and Auburn pulls the upset and fans storm the field big time. One proposal would be to take away Auburn’s next home game in the series, meaning the tigers would have to play the dogs three straight years in Athens. That could mean more losses for Auburn, less job security for the coach and perhaps most importantly, the loss of significant revenue for the city involved with all kinds of vendors, restaurants and shops suffering financial hardship because of a lost home game.

And how about trying to exactly determine how many fans defines what constitutes storming the field. What if only a handful decide to storm the court during a basketball game but not the majority of the arena? What does the SEC do in this case? And the bottom line is that if thousands of people decide they want to go on the field or the court, is there really any way to stop that? One suggestion...Take up Florida’s model...With security and law enforcement lining the field, how many times have you seen fans storm the swamp?

The league wants to have a new policy in place by the start of the upcoming football season. I’d love to storm the meeting room to see the discussions they’re having! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

