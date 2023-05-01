Senate passes legislation to install cameras for capturing drivers who illegally pass school buses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida school districts could use camera systems to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses, under a measure passed Monday by the Senate.

The bill would authorize districts to install “school bus infraction detection” systems on buses. Drivers whose images are captured illegally passing buses would face a $225 civil penalty. Senators voted 35-5 to pass the measure.

State Senator Debbie Mayfield supports the bill. According to Sen. Mayfield, “There’s no way that we can patrol every single bus stop to make sure that does not happen. So, if this saves just one life, it is worth doing.”

A similar bill awaits action by the full House. If the proposal is ultimately signed into law, school districts would be required to publicly announce that they plan to use the camera systems and conduct a “public awareness campaign” before beginning enforcement.

Districts also would have to post “high-visibility reflective signage” on the rear of each school bus with detection systems. The signs would have to include the words “camera enforced.”

