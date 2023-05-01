State Road 40 closed after a crash in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of State Road 40 are closed in parts of Marion County after a deadly crash.

At least one person is dead after a wreck near County Road 3-14 in Silver Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash around nine in the evening of April 30th.

Troopers are currently investigating the wreck, and say it was likely a head-on collision.

Both north and southbound lanes of State Road 40 in the area are currently closed.

