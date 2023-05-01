State Road 40 closed after a crash in Marion County
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of State Road 40 are closed in parts of Marion County after a deadly crash.
At least one person is dead after a wreck near County Road 3-14 in Silver Springs.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash around nine in the evening of April 30th.
Troopers are currently investigating the wreck, and say it was likely a head-on collision.
Both north and southbound lanes of State Road 40 in the area are currently closed.
