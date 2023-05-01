This Week marks Hurricane Preparedness Week

Hurricane Preparedness Week
By Bert Charan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are still cleaning up from last week’s severe weather across Florida and Monday marks exactly one month until the start of a new hurricane season.

Emergency operations officials say that early preparations are so much better than waiting until a storm threatens.

Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off this week in Florida and forecasters are predicting a slightly below-average season. But residents are not taking any chances.

“We like to make sure the yard is cleaned up, and we also do a lot of canned goods and making sure we have extra water, medicines,” said Jennifer Clark, High Springs Resident.

Experts recommend devising a plan of action including stocking up on supplies like plywood and certain kinds of food items.

Besides things like bottled water and juices, experts also recommend stocking up on non-perishable items like canned soups which are usually widely available before a storm threatens the area.

“There’s supply and demand, if you need plywood to do your windows, things like that, batteries water supply, it might be in short supply if you wait too late,” said John Macdonald, Levy County Emergency Operations.

Meteorologists say the main threat isn’t so much strong winds, but...

“Particularly in the inland areas the biggest threat is rainfall for example and in that, in those realms, you need to know how to prepare for heavy rainfall”, said Scott Cordero, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

“If you’re told to evacuate, you really need to heed that warning,” said John Macdonald, Levy County Emergency Operations.

They say it is best to prepare now before that hurricane warning is issued.

This Week marks Hurricane Preparedness Week
