TV20 Your Money: Credit card debt

Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer explained credit card debt is not always a bad thing
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Christine Suarez-Jenkins, Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Christine Suarez-Jenkins, Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. She has 25 years of experience with FCU. They discussed the pros and cons of credit card debt, and the different ways for you to manage it.

RELATED: TV20 Your Money: Safe investments

If you have questions about credit card debt, you can contact FCU by calling 1-800-284-1144, or emailing askfcu@flcu.org . You can also visit www.flcu.org for more information.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

TV20 Your Money: How credit card debt can be useful
Lake City Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old
Americans and Canadians will celebrate ‘Labor Day’ in September.
International Workers’ Day is being recognized in North Central Florida
INTERNATIONAL WORKER'S DAY