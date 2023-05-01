Two organizations are partnering up to help make struggling mom’s Mother’s Day better

Two Men and a Truck of Ocala and the Ocala Domestic Violence Center are asking for donations to give out care packages to struggling mothers for Mother’s Day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One Ocala business is improving struggling moms’ Mothers’ Day.

Two Men and a Truck of Ocala is partnering with the Ocala Domestic Violence Center to give out care packages for Mother’s Day.

The organization is looking for donations such as cleaning, hygiene, and baby products for moms who may have trouble keeping those items after fleeing a dangerous situation.

“Every year we want to beat what we did last year, so last year we had around five thousand items so we want to go over that,” said Andrea Benitez, Marketing Coord. of Two Men and a Truck

Donation boxes are available to be set up at businesses around Marion County.

This is the seventh year Two Men and a Truck have collected donations in Ocala, they have collected nationally around Mother’s Day for 15 years.

Two organizations are partnering up to help make struggling mom's Mother's Day better
