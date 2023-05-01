UF softball team blows out Ole Miss in the rubber match; earns series win, 12-2 in five innings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, the Florida softball team put up 12 hits but only scored two runs vs Ole Miss. Sunday, they rattled off 13 hits and chalks up 12 runs in a 12-2 series win in five innings

The (28-23) Rebels starts things on the right foot by taking a early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Florida would not be down for long. Pal Egan fires a RBI single out to right field. Charla Echols scores. The (34-16) Gators load up the bases and off back to back walks, take a 3-2 lead. Kendra Falby follows it up with a two-run RBI single to center. Florida scores five runs in the first inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, the hitting parade continues for the Gators. Bases loaded for Avery Goelz and smacks a two-run RBI single to left field, 7-2. Echols, Egan, Reagan Walsh and Emily Wilkie knocked in four more runs to make it a 11-2. The Gator softball team records a grand total of six singles resulting in nine of the 12 runs scored.

Echols and Egan were perfect at the plate as they went a combined 6 for 6 and six runs batted in. It ties a career high in hits for Egan and it was Echols’ 17th multi-hit game of the year.

Lexie Delbrey earns her seventh win in the circle. She records her third complete-game one-hitter of the season.

The Gators play their home finale vs No. 4 Florida State at KSP Stadium for a 6pm gametime

