The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members intend to evaluate the superintendent on Tuesday evening. They are in the process of starting a new search process as Shane Andrew’s contract expires next year. Their meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Gainesville commissioners decide how to replace the city clerk during their Thursday morning meeting. O’Michele Nattiel-Williams resigned effective June 30th. Commissioners start up at 10 a.m.

Thursday night is the 40th annual fraternal order of police law enforcement memorial service. It’s happening at the Kanapaha Veterans Park in Alachua County and starts at 7 p.m.

University-wide graduation for University of Florida students is friday night. Commencement kicks off at 7 p.m. featuring key note speaker Erin Jackson. The North Central Florida native is also a UF grad.

