Alachua County commissioners consider plan to divert trash from landfills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will consider programs to divert trash from landfills.

The movement toward zero waste in Alachua County has been active for several years.

In 2018, Alachua County leaders hired Kessler Consulting Inc. to develop a community-wide zero waste strategy report and implementation plan.

The plan they came up with would not allow the use of an incinerator or mass burn facilities in the county.

On Tuesday, commissioners will discuss weather they need to update this plan, or consider projects that fall within the guidelines.

This meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.

