Alachua County School Board discusses bringing on a new superintendent

Alachua County School Board hopes to compromise with Florida School Boards Association on bringing in a new superintendent.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - School board members met with a representative of the Florida School Boards Association to discuss the logistics of bringing on a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Shane Andrew’s contract runs out in June 2024.

Board members disagreed over setting a start date for a new superintendent either October 1st or January 1st.

The representative from f-s-b-a suggested splitting the difference.

“Because tomorrow night we will be doing the evaluation of the superintendent and the contract. Normally, when all of that occurs someone is dismissed by the Superintendent,” said Dr. Leanetta Mcnealy

The board’s new goal is to have their new superintendent start by November 30th.

