‘All-Clear’ given at USF Sarasota-Manatee after apparent hoax

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are no signs of an active shooter at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. The situation is now believed to be a hoax. A 911 call came in at 11:17 a.m. Finals were underway at the school at the time of the call. It’s one of several calls at college and universities around the state.

Classes are cancelled for the rest of the day after the confusion of the situation. USF did send an emergency alert and immediately dispatched officers to the scene.

“I’m using 25% of my force here. Everyone is concentrating on making sure this scene is secure.” Sheriff Rick Wells said.

Wells noted that the 911 call appeared to come from an cell phone that could be potentially a mobile phone using a VPN to mock an IP address, which is a move often seen with swatting calls . Swatting is the act of faking an emergency to elicit a large police response. It’s one of several noted hoax calls made to colleges around the state of Florida.

Students have been evacuated, with the nearby Hilton Garden Inn taking students indoor from the heat.

Similar situations unfolded this morning in Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Broward College, City College Hollywood, Tallahassee and Palm Beach Atlantic. Sheriff Randy Warren noted he was “pissed” at the waste of resources and that the department was going to work with other agencies to investigate the source of the calls.

