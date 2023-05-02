Authorities respond to hoax calls at Santa Fe College, other Florida universities

Santa Fe College (FILE)
Santa Fe College (FILE)(wcjb)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is one of several Florida colleges and universities to receive reports of a shooting on campus as part of an apparent state-wide hoax on Tuesday.

According to Santa Fe College officials, a 911 caller told the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office people were injured at the SF Information Technologies Services department.

SFPD and ACSO units responded to the scene where it was determined there was no threat to anyone and the incident was a hoax.

Officials describe the incident as an example of “swatting” where hoax phone calls are made designed to get emergency services to respond to the area.

According to media reports, similar incidents occurred at other Florida colleges and Universities including Palm Beach Atlantic University, the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, Indian River State College, and Florida International University, among others.

