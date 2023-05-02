Bees swarm on U.S. 301 after semi crashes into truck hauling beehives

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BALDWIN, Fla. (WCJB/WJXT) - Early Tuesday morning in North Florida, there was a sticky situation after a semi-truck collided with a pickup truck hauling beehives.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, thousands of bees swarmed U.S. Highway 301 near Interstate 10 in Duval County around 7 a.m.

The bees were not hostile. The beehive company safely removed the undamaged hives in another truck, but the damaged ones were still present as of Tuesday morning.

Despite the accident, there were no reported injuries.

