Deputies search for Belleview volunteer coach accused of stealing $6k from cheer team

MCSO officials are searching for Richard 'Khris' Tillman.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Belleview High School, accused of stealing fundraising money from the team.

According to Marion County School officials Richard ‘Khris’ Tillman, 32, was on his way to becoming a paid cheerleading coach, but investigators with MCSO claim he defrauded students, parents and The Booster Club out of more than $6,200. After launching the investigation, officials say he disappeared.

“It’s an upsetting thing,” shared Lt. Paul Bloom with MCSO. “You’re supposed to be helping these children, and developing them, and coaching them, and in reality you’re stealing from them.”

Deputies said Tillman organized fundraisers for cheerleaders to work at concessions at the University of Florida. Tillman allegedly routed the funds to his own business account instead of the team’s account.

“As a mom contributing to sports, I can’t imagine somebody losing significant amount of money and not knowing where it is or if you’re gonna get that back,” shared parent Heather Proco.

Some cheerleaders from Belleview High told TV20 they are devastated about the incident.

“We work hard as parents to contribute to these events and for somebody to just take it out from under you, and now we have no idea where this person is or if you’ll ever get your money back, that’s hard on a parent,” stated Proco.

Marion County Public school officials said Tillman was let go as soon as the investigation began. Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

TRENDING STORY: Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Latest News

Lake City Council members hope to modify a contract with Lake Shore Hospital Authority on what...
Lake City Council vote to modify contract with Lake Shore Hospital Authority
Alachua County School Board hopes to compromise with Florida School Boards Association on...
Alachua County School Board discusses bringing on a new superintendent
Alachua County School Board discusses bringing on a new superintendent
Lake City Council vote to modify contract with Lake Shore Hospital Authority
Deputies search for Belleview volunteer coach accused of stealing $6k from cheer team