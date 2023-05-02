Deputies search for Belleview volunteer coach accused of stealing $6k from cheer team

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Belleview High School, accused of stealing fundraising money from the team.

According to Marion County School officials Richard ‘Khris’ Tillman, 32, was on his way to becoming a paid cheerleading coach, but investigators with MCSO claim he defrauded students, parents and The Booster Club out of more than $6,200. After launching the investigation, officials say he disappeared.

“It’s an upsetting thing,” shared Lt. Paul Bloom with MCSO. “You’re supposed to be helping these children, and developing them, and coaching them, and in reality you’re stealing from them.”

Deputies said Tillman organized fundraisers for cheerleaders to work at concessions at the University of Florida. Tillman allegedly routed the funds to his own business account instead of the team’s account.

“As a mom contributing to sports, I can’t imagine somebody losing significant amount of money and not knowing where it is or if you’re gonna get that back,” shared parent Heather Proco.

Some cheerleaders from Belleview High told TV20 they are devastated about the incident.

“We work hard as parents to contribute to these events and for somebody to just take it out from under you, and now we have no idea where this person is or if you’ll ever get your money back, that’s hard on a parent,” stated Proco.

Marion County Public school officials said Tillman was let go as soon as the investigation began. Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

TRENDING STORY: Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.