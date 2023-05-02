District tournaments get underway in high school baseball & softball

(WCJB) -At the district tournament level in high school baseball and softball, if you lose in round one it likely means your season is over. Some North Central Florida teams embraced the pressure by advancing through first round games on Monday.

Trenton High School is hosting Class 1A-District 7 tournaments in both sports. In softball, No. 5 seed Newberry advanced past No. 4 seed Bronson, 11-3, setting up a meeting with top-seeded Dixie County in the semifinals. Also at Trenton, the Dixie County baseball squad got the better of Bell, 10-3 to start that Class 1A-District 7 tourney. The No. 4 seed Bears will take on No. 1 seed Newberry in the semis.

And in baseball’s Class 2A-District 4, St. Francis run-ruled Countrytside Christian, 13-0. The Wolves will take on top seed Oak Hall for the district crown.

District tournaments continue Tuesday in multiple classifications; most district finals will be held on Thursday.

