District tournaments get underway in high school baseball & softball

Offenses rule in round one of district tourneys
offenses rule in round one of district tourneys
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -At the district tournament level in high school baseball and softball, if you lose in round one it likely means your season is over. Some North Central Florida teams embraced the pressure by advancing through first round games on Monday.

Trenton High School is hosting Class 1A-District 7 tournaments in both sports. In softball, No. 5 seed Newberry advanced past No. 4 seed Bronson, 11-3, setting up a meeting with top-seeded Dixie County in the semifinals. Also at Trenton, the Dixie County baseball squad got the better of Bell, 10-3 to start that Class 1A-District 7 tourney. The No. 4 seed Bears will take on No. 1 seed Newberry in the semis.

And in baseball’s Class 2A-District 4, St. Francis run-ruled Countrytside Christian, 13-0. The Wolves will take on top seed Oak Hall for the district crown.

District tournaments continue Tuesday in multiple classifications; most district finals will be held on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Latest News

District tournaments get underway in high school baseball & softball
The SEC is not happy with fans storming the field or the court and a committee has been put...
Russell Report: The SEC is looking for a solution to fans storming the field
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Gator baseball team earns fifth sweep of the season vs Missouri, 8-7; Caglianone inches closer to HR record
UF softball team blows out Ole Miss in the rubber match; earns series win