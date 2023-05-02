Equestrian show jumper from Central Florida dies during a competition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An equestrian show jumper from Central Florida was killed during a competition in Venice Monday.

According to the Chronicle of the Horse, Hannah Serfass, 15, was killed after her horse tripped and fell during a competition at Fox Lea Farm.

Serfass was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Serfass competed at the World Equestrian Center’s Winter Circuit prior to the accident.

