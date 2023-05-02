Gainesville man gets double life sentences for abusing child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Judge sentenced a man to life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a young child for years.

After 19 hours of deliberation, the jury found Graden Smith, 42, guilty of two counts of capital sexual battery on a person under 12 years old, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and providing obscenity to a minor.

Smith was charged in June 2019, ten years after the abuse occurred. The victim felt safe to come forward and report the abuse after Smith was arrested on unrelated charges.

The victim said he was sexually abused as a child dozens of times over the course of years.

Judge William Davis sentenced Smith to two life sentences for the capital sexual battery charges, plus 20 years in prison for the other charges.

