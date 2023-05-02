Gainesville man gets double life sentences for abusing child

Alachua Count Jail booking photo for Graden Smith, 42, accused of sexual battery
Alachua Count Jail booking photo for Graden Smith, 42, accused of sexual battery(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Judge sentenced a man to life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a young child for years.

After 19 hours of deliberation, the jury found Graden Smith, 42, guilty of two counts of capital sexual battery on a person under 12 years old, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and providing obscenity to a minor.

Smith was charged in June 2019, ten years after the abuse occurred. The victim felt safe to come forward and report the abuse after Smith was arrested on unrelated charges.

RELATED: Gainesville man accused of raping child dozens of times, police say

The victim said he was sexually abused as a child dozens of times over the course of years.

Judge William Davis sentenced Smith to two life sentences for the capital sexual battery charges, plus 20 years in prison for the other charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

Santa Fe College (FILE)
Authorities respond to hoax calls at Santa Fe College, other Florida universities
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Bees swarm on U.S. 301 after semi crashes into truck hauling beehives
Watson requests new HQ for Alachua County Sheriff’s Office