Governor DeSantis signs bill preventing investment strategies that consider “woke” standards

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will prevent government investment strategies that consider “environmental, social and governance” standards, which Republicans have deemed “woke.”

Republicans across the country have criticized ESG as an “agenda-driven” effort against investments in fossil fuels, arms manufacturers and prisons.

The bill expands on actions taken earlier by DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet to require investment decisions in the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of the standards known as “ESG.” 

The bill has been a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner.

“We are fighting back in the state of Florida. This governor is fighting back and leading a national effort to stop this from happening, and we will not give up.”

State Rep. Paul Renner, R- Speaker of the House

Critics contend the proposal will cost the state money and hinder investment decision-making.

The law, which will take effect July 1, doesn’t stop fund managers from investing in companies that use such standards, but fund managers won’t be able to base investment decisions on issues such as climate change and social diversity.

TRENDING STORY: Authorities respond to hoax calls at Santa Fe College, other Florida universities

