HOMETOWN HERO: Cheyenne Heflin is using her story of limb loss to inspire young people

Cheyenne Heflin is using her story of limb loss to inspire young people
By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “It just made it super difficult for me because I didn’t know who Cheyenne was going to be.” At 13 years old, Cheyenne Heflin was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. This is the most common type of bone cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

“My team and I ended up deciding that we are going to do an above-knee amputation,” said Heflin. “I had just turned 14, it was January right after my birthday in December and we went to the hospital, I got my leg taken off and I’ve been an amputee ever since”

At the young age of 14, Cheyenne said she had to start from ground zero learning how to handle her own body.

She focused on learning how to walk again, using crutches, and overall navigating being a young teen. “It made it very difficult for me to figure out who I was supposed to be especially at a time when kids aren’t nice”

Fast forward 10 years, Cheyenne says she has found her purpose through sharing her story with younger people who have lost limbs.

During her time as a student at the University of Florida, she volunteered with children at Shands and she is now pursuing her master’s at USF to eventually become a pediatric psychologist.

“To be able to give back and share my story with other kids, other parents, other doctors, I have been able to own it in a sense and really make it a part of myself,” said Heflin.

She credits the amputee coalition for bringing her opportunities and friends. This is an advocacy group for people with limb loss.

‘The road is not easy but it is possible and there are so many resources out there for people like us” said Heflin.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

HOMETOWN HERO: Kevin Ford brings a helping hand and caring heart to senior community in...
HOMETOWN HERO: Kevin Ford brings a helping hand and caring heart to senior community in Gainesville
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a safe, loving space for children in Dunnellon
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a loving space for children in Dunnellon
hometown
HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time