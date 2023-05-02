HOMETOWN HERO: Cheyenne Heflin is using her story of limb loss to inspire young people

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “It just made it super difficult for me because I didn’t know who Cheyenne was going to be.” At 13 years old, Cheyenne Heflin was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. This is the most common type of bone cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

“My team and I ended up deciding that we are going to do an above-knee amputation,” said Heflin. “I had just turned 14, it was January right after my birthday in December and we went to the hospital, I got my leg taken off and I’ve been an amputee ever since”

At the young age of 14, Cheyenne said she had to start from ground zero learning how to handle her own body.

She focused on learning how to walk again, using crutches, and overall navigating being a young teen. “It made it very difficult for me to figure out who I was supposed to be especially at a time when kids aren’t nice”

Fast forward 10 years, Cheyenne says she has found her purpose through sharing her story with younger people who have lost limbs.

During her time as a student at the University of Florida, she volunteered with children at Shands and she is now pursuing her master’s at USF to eventually become a pediatric psychologist.

“To be able to give back and share my story with other kids, other parents, other doctors, I have been able to own it in a sense and really make it a part of myself,” said Heflin.

She credits the amputee coalition for bringing her opportunities and friends. This is an advocacy group for people with limb loss.

‘The road is not easy but it is possible and there are so many resources out there for people like us” said Heflin.

