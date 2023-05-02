Lake City Council vote to modify contract with Lake Shore Hospital Authority

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Council members are hoping to doctor up an agreement to use property donated by the Lake Shore Hospital Authority that was meant for a new city hall.

City leaders have said they aren’t building a new administration building on the property. Which was donated specifically for that purpose.

But council member Todd Sampson asserted the land is still valuable to the city, possibly as a parking lot.

The council voted to ask the Authority to modify the contract.

