Lake City Council vote to modify contract with Lake Shore Hospital Authority

Lake City Council members hope to modify a contract with Lake Shore Hospital Authority on what to do with their donated property.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Council members are hoping to doctor up an agreement to use property donated by the Lake Shore Hospital Authority that was meant for a new city hall.

City leaders have said they aren’t building a new administration building on the property. Which was donated specifically for that purpose.

But council member Todd Sampson asserted the land is still valuable to the city, possibly as a parking lot.

The council voted to ask the Authority to modify the contract.

