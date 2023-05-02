Man from Live Oak arrested after trying to leave the county with stolen copper and drugs

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man from leaving the county with stolen copper and drugs.

Deputies say Joshua Smith of Live Oak broke into several work trucks at a construction site along 104th Street Monday.

They say Smith took several large rolls of copper wire worth more than $20,000.

After selling some of it to a nearby recycling center, he planned a trip to Alabama to cash in the rest.

He was taken into custody along I-10.

