Man from Live Oak arrested after trying to leave the county with stolen copper and drugs
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man from leaving the county with stolen copper and drugs.
Deputies say Joshua Smith of Live Oak broke into several work trucks at a construction site along 104th Street Monday.
They say Smith took several large rolls of copper wire worth more than $20,000.
After selling some of it to a nearby recycling center, he planned a trip to Alabama to cash in the rest.
He was taken into custody along I-10.
