Man from Live Oak arrested after trying to leave the county with stolen copper and drugs

Deputies say Joshua Smith of Live Oak broke into several work trucks at a construction site along 104th Street Monday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man from leaving the county with stolen copper and drugs.

Deputies say Joshua Smith of Live Oak broke into several work trucks at a construction site along 104th Street Monday.

They say Smith took several large rolls of copper wire worth more than $20,000.

TRENDING: Deadly motorcycle crash on 39th Avenue in Gainesville blocks lanes

After selling some of it to a nearby recycling center, he planned a trip to Alabama to cash in the rest.

He was taken into custody along I-10.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Latest News

Serfass competed at the World Equestrian Center’s Winter Circuit prior to the accident.
Equestrian show jumper from Central Florida dies during a competition
Professor William Hauswirth is being inducted into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.
UF Ophthalmology Professor Emeritus of Medicine inducted into Florida Inventors Hall of Fame
The compromise state budget agreed to by house and senate negotiators includes extra money for...
Multiple counties in NCFL get extra money after house and senate negotiators agree to compromise state budget
Equestrian show jumper from Central Florida dies during a competition