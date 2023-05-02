Multiple counties in NCFL get extra money after house and senate negotiators agree to compromise state budget
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The compromise state budget agreed to by house and senate negotiators includes extra money for North Central Florida.
The biggest chunk of change is $2 million for pay raises at the Lake City Correctional Facility.
Gilchrist County would receive nearly $490,000 for its combined communications center, and $125,000 would go to the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
The house budget includes $250,000 for IFAS and the senate version $16,000 for the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.
