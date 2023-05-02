North Central Florida Treasures: Edison Standard Phonograph

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a musical device from the early 1900′s created by Thomas Edison, the phonograph.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a musical device from the early 1900′s created by Thomas Edison, the phonograph. In 1877 Thomas Edison created the cylinder phonograph, Edison’s creation pioneered others to build a better version of the device up until 1896 where the model displayed sold for just $20.

It played music off of a wax cylinder made up of 3 different waxes, with a press of a needle attached to a horn and a crank of a nob to fuel spinning, the wax cylinder would play music through the horn. The wax cylinders in the early 1900′s would sell for just 50 cents a piece. In a retail setting today the phonograph would be worth $500 - $700.

