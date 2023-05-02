Ocala Police identify man stabbed in chest
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have released the identity of the victim in a deadly stabbing on Sunday that they are investigating.
Officers say Deangelo Laverne Williams, 27, died from stab wounds to the chest.
Around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to Northwest 7th Street where they found Williams suffering stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Officers say the stabbing occurred during a fight. No arrests have been made as of the time of this report.
