Ocala Police identify man stabbed in chest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have released the identity of the victim in a deadly stabbing on Sunday that they are investigating.

Officers say Deangelo Laverne Williams, 27, died from stab wounds to the chest.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to Northwest 7th Street where they found Williams suffering stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers say the stabbing occurred during a fight. No arrests have been made as of the time of this report.

