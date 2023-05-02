Ocala Police identify man stabbed in chest

Ocala Police Department crime (gfx)
Ocala Police Department crime (gfx)(MGN, OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have released the identity of the victim in a deadly stabbing on Sunday that they are investigating.

Officers say Deangelo Laverne Williams, 27, died from stab wounds to the chest.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to Northwest 7th Street where they found Williams suffering stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

RELATED: Ocala Police Department investigating overnight stabbing death

Officers say the stabbing occurred during a fight. No arrests have been made as of the time of this report.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

Beekeepers clean up hives after crash on U.S. 301 in Duval County
Bees swarm on U.S. 301 after semi crashes into truck hauling beehives
Cheyenne Heflin is using her story of limb loss to inspire young people
HOMETOWN HERO: Cheyenne Heflin is using her story of limb loss to inspire young people
Cheyenne Helfin is using her story of limb loss to inspire young people
The movement toward zero waste in Alachua County has been active for several years.
Alachua County commissioners consider plan to divert trash from landfills