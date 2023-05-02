State House passes bill requiring federal verification for workers at businesses with 25+ employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida House on Tuesday passed a bill that would stiffen requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, crack down on bringing undocumented immigrants into the state and require hospitals to collect data about whether patients are in the country legally.

In part, the bill would require all businesses with 25 or more employees to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of workers. Among other things, the bill would also require hospitals to ask patients about whether they are U.S. citizens or are in the country legally.

State Representative Kiyan Michael is the bill sponsor. Her son, Brandon, was killed in a car accident by an undocumented immigrant, in 2007.

According to Rep. Michael, “Victims of illegal immigration crime will have a much louder voice, thanks to the state of Florida. But, at the same time, my heart is broken because I know that, like my son, their children won’t come back.”

Opponents of the bill, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, feel the legislation will hurt businesses and immigrants and is rooted in Governor Ron DeSantis’ political ambition.

“It is a federal issue, so why do states like Florida and Texas insist on trying to stick their noses into it? I think the reason they do that is because they are hoping to score votes with conservative voters”, said Rep. Driskell.

The bill passed the Senate last week, and Governor DeSantis has made it a priority during the 2023 legislative session.

