Still no verdict: Day 3 of deliberations in Gillum trial ends, jury to return Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a third day of deliberations, the jury in the federal corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and his political advisor went home again without reaching a verdict.

The jury will return to the courthouse at 9 a.m. Wednesday to continue deliberating.

As jurors continued weighing the charges against the former mayor and his former counselor Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor rejected a request from the defense to declare a mistrial.

WCTV’s Staci Inez was in the courtroom when jurors asked to head home for the night. They have deliberated more than 18 hours over three days.

Jurors sent a note to the judge around lunchtime Tuesday, noting they had reached a consensus on one count, but they were struggling to reach one on the rest.

It wasn’t clear which count the jury had reached an agreement on. Gillum is charged with lying to the FBI, conspiracy, and wire fraud. His former political advisor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, is charged with conspiracy and wire fraud.

Judge Winsor instructed the jury to continue deliberating.

He did write to the jury that a “partial verdict” was an option, as was “no verdict.”

