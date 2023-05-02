Tech Tuesday: Sustainable Landfill Solutions

On this week's Tech Tuesday, Pradeep Jain with Sustainable Landfill Solution joins us to discuss the future of landfills and other wastes solutions.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate. Do you ever wonder where your trash goes to? Today we’ll be getting the answer. I’m joined by Pradeep Jain with Sustainable Landfill Solution. Pradeep, thanks so much for being here today.

Pradeep: Sure. Thanks for coming here.

Morón: What is Sustainable Landfill Solutions?

Pradeep: We offer a leachate treatment system that treats leachate from landfills, like this. This landfill gets waste from Alachua County and other counties.

Morón: So explain to us what is leachate?

Pradeep: Leachate is a liquid waste stream that is landfills, as the waste is exposed to rainfall, it generates this liquid stream. It contains a bulk of chemicals that are in the landfill from different products and it is collected at the base of the landfill. It comes out and we use robots to clean this leachate to produce a clean water that can be reused at a site for dust control, washing equipment and spray irrigation. And then it also generates a really dirty stream that is put back in the landfill. And that dirty stream contains all the contaminants in the leachate.

Morón: And tell us more about and what is so special about it.

Pradeep: So this is a technology that is developed based on a patent that you UF received based on their decades of research. Dr. Tim Thompson at the Industry of Florida, who was my PhD advisor when I was doing my PhD at UF, he had used membranes for treating leachate since early nineties. And based on his experience and research at Alachua County, they received a patent to use membrane based systems to treat leachate. And we have licensed that patent and developed this system.

Morón: And how is the innovation here in Sustainable Landfill Solution?

Pradeep: So the reason it’s innovation and sustainable is historically leachate from this site was shipped or pumped to a wastewater treatment plant. And that wastewater treatment plant is not designed to treat leachate. So majority of the contaminants that are in leachate, they basically get diluted and released into the environment. What we are doing here is we are treating leachate and containing all the chemicals and putting back in the landfill, rather than releasing in the environment.

Morón: And so what’s next for and Sustainable Landfill?

Pradeep: We want to use this system at several other landfills around the country. We have received invitations to come in and start treating their leachate and we are working on several different sites to start this system at their site.

Morón: Well, Pradeep, thanks so much for having us.

Pradeep: Thank you for coming.

Morón: And that’s another great Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

