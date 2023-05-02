Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home.(Google Maps / MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The retail store Tuesday Morning has begun the process to close all of its stores across the country.

“Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support,” the business wrote in a post on Facebook.

The company announced a going out-of-business sale has started with savings of up to 30%.

The sales offer a vast selection of discounted home décor and a large assortment of toys, pet supplies, luggage, crafts and seasonal decorations, among other items.

Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home.

The business says the liquidation sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide.

The company says gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.

Select fixtures, furnishing and equipment will also be for sale in closing locations.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company opened its first store in 1974.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

The scene at Highland and Walker
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody
Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has released a report on loneliness in the U.S.
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot."...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Alachua Count Jail booking photo for Graden Smith, 42, accused of sexual battery
Gainesville man gets double life sentences for abusing child