UF Ophthalmology Professor Emeritus of Medicine inducted into Florida Inventors Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida Ophthalmology Professor Emeritus of Medicine is going down in history.

Professor William Hauswirth is being inducted into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

He led an effort to reverse genetic forms of vision loss but also helped pioneer the semi-conductor polishing industry.

His work in developing the first gene therapy drug along with his efforts to restore vision to the blind are the reasons for his induction.

