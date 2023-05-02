Watson requests new HQ for Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. is asking Alachua County commissioners for a new headquarters building.

In a budget request memo to the commission on Monday, the sheriff states the need for a new headquarters facility is “second only to wages.”

The current campus is more than 45 years old. The structure itself was repurposed from a grocery store and shopping center complex.

RELATED: Multiple counties in NCFL get extra money after House and Senate negotiators agree to compromise state budget

According to Watson, the building has become “inadequate and antiquated” for the work the sheriff’s office does. A workshop on the topic was requested.

