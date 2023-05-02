Watson requests new HQ for Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. is asking Alachua County commissioners for a new headquarters building.

In a budget request memo to the commission on Monday, the sheriff states the need for a new headquarters facility is “second only to wages.”

The current campus is more than 45 years old. The structure itself was repurposed from a grocery store and shopping center complex.

According to Watson, the building has become “inadequate and antiquated” for the work the sheriff’s office does. A workshop on the topic was requested.

