14-year-old girl in Columbia County goes missing

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old girl from Columbia County is missing.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Maribella Henrriquez, 14.

Deputies say they believe she ran away.

Henrriquez is five foot five and weighs 110 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of State Road 238 and October Road around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

She was wearing a hoodie and brown jeans.

