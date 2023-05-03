Alachua County deputies arrest man accused of battering 5-year-old girl
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office worked with another Florida county to bring charges against a man accused of committing sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.
On Wednesday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Emilio Avalos Angel, 51, in connection to an incident that occurred in 2014.
Deputies say he battered a 5-year-old girl in his care. He is facing additional charges in Pinellas County for similar acts.
He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 12.
