BBB issues warning for phishing scam disguised as Camp Lejeune class action case

Scammers are taking advantage of the exposure the case is getting
By Caresse Jackman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Better Business Bureau has released an alert for phishing schemes based on the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit.

Keidra O’Neal received one of the fake emails that said she was eligible for compensation, despite never serving in the military or living at the military base.

“They were saying I won money out of a settlement and that I was included in a class action lawsuit and I’m like ‘how was my name being pulled in a class action lawsuit?’” O’Neal said. “Like, it was ridiculous.”

O’Neal reported the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

BBB spokesperson Josh Planos explained fraudsters will often leverage legitimate operations, such as the Camp Lejeune case, and weaponize them.

Planos said oftentimes the emails will contain a link that downloads malware onto your device or direct you to a website that asks for personal information or money.

He added that if you served in the Marines at Camp Lejeune during a certain time period, you could be eligible for compensation.

Planos shared several tips on how to find out if you qualify to receive compensation and avoid scams:

  • If you are eligible to be a member of a class action suit, always apply through the official channel
  • For the Camp Lejeune class action case, the official channel is va.gov/camplejeune
  • Settlements take time, so any offer of a quick payout is likely a scam
  • Be wary of any unsolicited communication before you move forward

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has additional information on Camp Lejeune water contamination here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter

Latest News

Semi-truck catches fire at MM 374 on I-75
Semi-truck fire delays traffic on I-75 near Micanopy
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase
FILE - Ralph Boston competes in the long jump on Sept. 2, 1960, at the Summer Olympics in Rome,...
Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83
The search finally came to an end Wednesday at 3:04 a.m. after 246 long days when searchers...
Never give up: 3-legged dog on the run for 246 days finally back home