Columbia County Report: Fort White updating town charter for first time since 1957

Fort White updating town charter for first time since 1957

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Fort White is set to receive updates to its town charter for the first time since 1957.

Florida senators are meeting Thursday to discuss House Bill 1565, which changes specific language used in the charter.

Mayor Ronnie Frazier says residents won’t notice any impacts, and that the changes just change outdated language.

Notably, under the former charter, the mayor was allowed to make arrests.

Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosts open house for new facility

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house tour for their new facility Tuesday.

Visitors and members of the chamber were able to mingle while exploring the building.

The move-in date for the facility was in late 2022. Members say they wanted to get settled in before hosting the open house.

The new facility has more offices, conference rooms, and a larger lobby to host networking events in.

Chamber of Commerce hosts “Women’s Leadership Panel Breakfast”

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Women’s Leadership Panel Breakfast Wednesday morning.

More than 100 women attended the event, including Judge Leandra Johnson, who has served as a circuit judge for more than 17 years.

Johnson was a featured speaker at the event, as well as Gigi Register from the First Federal Bank, and Ashley Dorhn of the Canopy retirement home.

The CEO of Lake City HCA Healthcare, Jill Adams, moderated the event.

Lake City Police officers host “Coffee With A Cop” event

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department officials hosted the “Coffee With a Cop” event.

Several employees from the department gathered at Panera Bread on Highway 90.

Officers say the event helps to build relationships between the police department and the community.

