Columbia County School District hosts Family Feud game show competition

The competition started Tuesday night at the Columbia County schools auditorium and runs the next two evenings.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County School District will have their teacher appreciation week and will have it in style.

School board member Hunter Peeler is the host this week of a Family Feud game show competition between faculty members from county schools.

TRENDING: Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide

Teams face off to earn points and prizes and bragging rights.

The competition started Tuesday night at the Columbia County schools auditorium and runs the next two evenings.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Latest News

Deputies say Ryan Wilkins, 39, swerved out of his lane and almost hit a patrol car and a tow...
Man arrested after he almost hit a MCSO patrol car while driving under the influence
Columbia County School District hosts Family Feud game show competition
Deputies say Ryan Wilkins, 39, swerved out of his lane and almost hit a patrol car and a tow...
Man arrested after he almost hit a MCSO patrol car while driving under the influence
Ocala business managers arrested from stealing almost $1 Million from alternative schools
Ocala business manager arrested from stealing almost $1 Million from alternative schools