Columbia County School District hosts Family Feud game show competition

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County School District will have their teacher appreciation week and will have it in style.

School board member Hunter Peeler is the host this week of a Family Feud game show competition between faculty members from county schools.

Teams face off to earn points and prizes and bragging rights.

The competition started Tuesday night at the Columbia County schools auditorium and runs the next two evenings.

