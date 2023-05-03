Driver found with more than 23lbs of marijuana on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities caught a man with more than 23 pounds of marijuana speeding down Interstate 75 in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police officers working on the 8th Judicial Circuit Crime Taskforce say on Tuesday they pulled over Corey Smith, 29, for speeding on I-75 at mile marker 378 in Gainesville.

Officers say, while performing the stop, they could smell burnt cannabis. When they searched the vehicle, they found two trash bags filled with marijuana in the truck, a backpack with a pound of weed in the back seat, and joints in the center console.

Smith told officers he was taking the drugs from South Florida to California.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on the charge of marijuana possession with intent to sell.

