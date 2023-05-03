Former Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum to appear in court for deliberations Wednesday
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The jury deciding Andrew Gillum’s fraud trial in Tallahassee left court Tuesday afternoon to finish deliberations on Wednesday.
In court Tuesday, jurors reached a verdict on charges of making false statements to investigators.
The former Tallahassee mayor and Gainesville native is also charged with multiple counts of wire fraud.
The jury reconvenes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
