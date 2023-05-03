Gator baseball team survives wild matchup with FSU, 7-5 to complete season series sweep

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a game that featured a combined nine runs in the first inning alone, it was the Florida bullpen that turned in the performance of the night as UF defeated rival Florida State, 7-5 on Tuesday night in Jacksonville to complete a three-game sweep of the season series. Florida (36-10) has prevailed over FSU (15-28) for the 22nd time in the last 26 matchups.

Florida led, 4-0 after the top of the first following RBI hits by Jac Caglianone and Colby Halter, while two other runs scored on an error and a groundout. The Gators sent FSU starter Ben Barrett to the showers after recording only one out.

Florida starter Clete Hartzog, however, got nobody out in the bottom of the first. FSU struck for five runs on five hits to grab a 5-4 lead after a see-saw inning.

Florida relievers Nick Ficarrotta, Blake Purnell, and Phillip Abner combined to shut out the Seminoles the rest of the way, recording all 27 outs. Purnell was particularly stellar, striking out eight batters in five innings.

The Gators took the lead in the top of the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Wyatt Langford and Caglianone, who cranked his 26th of the season to tie a UF single season record. Luke Heyman added an RBI double for some insurance as Florida won its 10th straight mid-week game.

Florida next travels to Texas A&M to begin a three-game SEC series on Friday.

