Graduation season starts at colleges and universities across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Graduation season has started across North Central Florida. Ceremonies start for individual colleges at the University of Florida Wednesday night and last until May 8th.

The campus-wide UF commencement is Friday night at Ben Hill Griffin stadium from 5pm to 7pm. That celebration features Ocala native and Olympian Erin Jackson as the celebrity speaker.

Florida Gateway College graduates have two ceremonies on Friday starting at 10 am and 1:30 pm at the Howard Center.

At Santa Fe College, new nurses are pinned Thursday afternoon at 3 pm. Graduates walk the stage Friday afternoon at 3 pm and another ceremony for Associates’ degrees starts at 7 pm.

All graduates of College of Central Florida take the stage Thursday, May 11 at the World Equestrian Center.

