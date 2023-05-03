High school baseball: top seeds move on in district tourneys

(WCJB) -It’s rare that a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in the entire state will take place in a district tournament, but that’s what we’ll see in high school baseball after Tuesday’s results.

In Class 1A-District 6, Lafayette improved to 18-4 with a 10-0 run-rule win over Hilliard in the district semifinals. Garrett Taylor blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third for the Hornets. Lafayette, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, advances to play No. 2 Union County, a 12-2 run-rule winner over Fort White in the other District 6 semifinal.

In Class 4A-District 4, top seed Santa Fe survived a tough semifinal against Palatka, prevailing 3-2, with the go-ahead run scoring on Angel Irizarry’s RBI bunt single in the bottom of the fifth. The Raiders will take on Tocoi Creek in the district championship.

And in Class 5A-District 2, top seed Columbia got past Rickards, 11-1 to set up a title game showdown versus Lincoln, a 5-1 winner over GHS.

A few district finals take place on Wednesday, including Oak Hall versus St. Francis in Class 2A-District 4. The majority of district title games in baseball and softball are scheduled for Thursday.

