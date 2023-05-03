High school baseball: top seeds move on in district tourneys

Santa Fe rallies in fifth inning to slide past Palatka
Santa Fe rallies in fifth to slide past Palatka
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -It’s rare that a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in the entire state will take place in a district tournament, but that’s what we’ll see in high school baseball after Tuesday’s results.

In Class 1A-District 6, Lafayette improved to 18-4 with a 10-0 run-rule win over Hilliard in the district semifinals. Garrett Taylor blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third for the Hornets. Lafayette, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, advances to play No. 2 Union County, a 12-2 run-rule winner over Fort White in the other District 6 semifinal.

In Class 4A-District 4, top seed Santa Fe survived a tough semifinal against Palatka, prevailing 3-2, with the go-ahead run scoring on Angel Irizarry’s RBI bunt single in the bottom of the fifth. The Raiders will take on Tocoi Creek in the district championship.

And in Class 5A-District 2, top seed Columbia got past Rickards, 11-1 to set up a title game showdown versus Lincoln, a 5-1 winner over GHS.

A few district finals take place on Wednesday, including Oak Hall versus St. Francis in Class 2A-District 4. The majority of district title games in baseball and softball are scheduled for Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Latest News

Gator baseball team survives wild matchup with FSU, 7-5 to complete season series sweep
High school baseball: top seeds move on in district tourneys
121 Financial Ballpark, Tuesday
Gator baseball team survives wild matchup with FSU, 7-5 to complete season series sweep
Trenton High School, Monday
District tournaments get underway in high school baseball & softball